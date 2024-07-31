Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Nacco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Nacco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 4:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Nacco Industries Inc. (NC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6 million in its second quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share.

The small appliance maker posted revenue of $52.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up