Nabors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $4.29.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.77 per share.

The drilling contractor posted revenue of $743 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $734.8 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $735 million.

