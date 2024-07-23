MSCI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $266.8 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $266.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $3.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.64 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.56 per share.

The maker of software tools to help portfolio managers make investment decisions posted revenue of $707.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $697.7 million.

