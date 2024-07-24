MSA Safety: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $72.2…

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $72.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.83. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.01 per share.

The maker of safety products posted revenue of $462.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.