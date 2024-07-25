Mr Cooper: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $204…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $204 million.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.52 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $583 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $557.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COOP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.