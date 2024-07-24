Morningstar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $69.1 million in its second quarter.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $69.1 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.01 per share.

The investment research firm posted revenue of $571.9 million in the period.

