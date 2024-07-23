Moody’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moody’s Corp. (MCO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $552 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moody’s Corp. (MCO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $552 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $3.02. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $3.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.

The credit ratings agency posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.

Moody’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $11 to $11.40 per share.

