Mondelez: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $601 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $8.34 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.39 billion.

