Monarch Casino: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $22.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of $1.19.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $128.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126 million.

