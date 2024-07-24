Molina: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $301 million.

The Long Beach, California-based company said it had net income of $5.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.86 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.73 per share.

The provider of Medicaid-related services posted revenue of $9.88 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.79 billion.

Molina expects full-year earnings to be $23.50 per share.

