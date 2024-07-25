Mohawk Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $157.4…

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $157.4 million.

The Calhoun, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $2.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.76 per share.

The flooring maker posted revenue of $2.8 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.84 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MHK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MHK

