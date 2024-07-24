Moelis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moelis & Co. (MC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.2 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moelis & Co. (MC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.2 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $264.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $264.6 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $229.4 million.

