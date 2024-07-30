Modine: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $47.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $661.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $633.9 million.

Modine expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $3.95 per share.

