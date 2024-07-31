Mizuho: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mizuho Financial Group inc. (MFG) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.86 billion in…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mizuho Financial Group inc. (MFG) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.86 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

The Tokyo-based bank said it had earnings of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for extraordinary items, were 13 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $15.27 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.27 billion, beating Street forecasts.

