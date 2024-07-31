Mister Car Wash: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $22.1…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $22.1 million.

The Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The car wash operator posted revenue of $255 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256.7 million.

Mister Car Wash expects full-year earnings in the range of 30 cents to 34 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $988 million to $1.02 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.