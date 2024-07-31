MiMedx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $17.6 million.…

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $17.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were 8 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The developer of biomaterials made from sterilized human amniotic membrane posted revenue of $87.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.4 million.

