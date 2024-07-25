Live Radio
Midland States Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2024

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $6.8 million.

The bank, based in Effingham, Illinois, said it had earnings of 20 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $121 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $72.7 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.

