Mid-America Apartment Communities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Germantown, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $230.3 million, or $2.22 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.20 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $101 million, or 86 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Germantown, Tennessee, posted revenue of $546.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $544.9 million.

Mid-America Apartment Communities expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $8.74 to $9.02 per share.

