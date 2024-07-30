Microsoft: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $22.04 billion.…

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.95 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.90 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $64.73 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.19 billion.

