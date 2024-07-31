MGM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $187.1…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $187.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $4.33 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.