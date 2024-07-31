MetLife: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $946 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $946 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.28 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $17.82 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $18.68 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.19 billion.

