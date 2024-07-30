Methanex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $35 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The methanol supplier posted revenue of $920 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $986.4 million.

