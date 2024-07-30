Merck: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. (MRK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.46…

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. (MRK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.46 billion.

The Rahway, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.28 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $16.11 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.9 billion.

Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.94 to $8.04 per share, with revenue in the range of $63.4 billion to $64.4 billion.

