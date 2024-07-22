Medpace: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $88.4 million. On a…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $88.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $2.75.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.52 per share.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services posted revenue of $528.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $529.7 million.

Medpace expects full-year earnings to be $11.24 to $11.93 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.13 billion to $2.17 billion.

