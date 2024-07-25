McGrath: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) on Thursday reported net income of $20.6 million in…

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) on Thursday reported net income of $20.6 million in its second quarter.

The Livermore, California-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.20 per share.

The business-to-business rental company posted revenue of $212.6 million in the period.

