McDonald’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $2.02 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.97 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.08 per share.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $6.49 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.65 billion.

