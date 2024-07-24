MaxLinear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39.3 million in…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $92 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $100 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, MaxLinear said it expects revenue in the range of $70 million to $90 million.

