Mattel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $56.9 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

Mattel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.