Match Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $133.3 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The media and internet company posted revenue of $864.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $856.2 million.

