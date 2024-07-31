MasterCard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.26 billion. The…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.26 billion.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of $3.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.59 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.51 per share.

The processor of debit and credit card payments posted revenue of $6.96 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.85 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MA

