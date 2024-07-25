Masco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $258 million.…

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $258 million.

The Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The maker of Behr paint, Delta faucets and other building products posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 billion.

Masco expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.