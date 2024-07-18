Marsh & McLennan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.13 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.39 per share.

The global professional services firm providing strategy, risk and people solutions posted revenue of $6.22 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.28 billion.

