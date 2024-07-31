Marriott: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $772…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $772 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.50 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $6.44 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.27 to $2.33.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.23 to $9.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.