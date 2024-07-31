Markel Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $267.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $18.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $25.95 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $20.76 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.83 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.86 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.