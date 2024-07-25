MarineMax: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $31.6 million.…

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $31.6 million.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.51 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $757.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $716.7 million.

MarineMax expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $3.20 per share.

