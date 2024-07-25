Marine Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Marine Products Corp. (MPX) on Thursday reported net income of $5.6 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Marine Products Corp. (MPX) on Thursday reported net income of $5.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The recreational boat maker posted revenue of $69.5 million in the period.

