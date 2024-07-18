Manpower: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $60.1 million. On a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $60.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $4.52 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Manpower expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.35.

