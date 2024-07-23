Manhattan Associates: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $52.8 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $52.8 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $265.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256.1 million.

Manhattan Associates expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.22 to $4.30 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.04 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MANH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MANH

