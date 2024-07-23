MakeMyTrip: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $21 million in its…

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $21 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Gurgaon, India-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, came to 39 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $254.5 million in the period.

