Luxfer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $500,000 in its second…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $500,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to 24 cents per share.

The materials technology company specializing in aluminum, magnesium and zirconium posted revenue of $99.7 million in the period.

Luxfer expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to $1 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXFR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXFR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.