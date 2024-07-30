Lundin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $121.6…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $121.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 16 cents.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

