LSB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $140.1 million in the period.

