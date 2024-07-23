Logitech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $141.8 million.

The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

Logitech expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.34 billion to $4.43 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOGI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.