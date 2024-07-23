Lockheed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.64 billion.…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.64 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $6.85. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.11 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.45 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $18.12 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.12 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings in the range of $26.10 to $26.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $70.5 billion to $71.5 billion.

