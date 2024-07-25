LKQ: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $185 million. The Chicago-based company…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $185 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3.71 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.87 billion.

LKQ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.70 per share.

