LivePerson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $41.8 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $41.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net loss of 33 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The customer-service technology company posted revenue of $79.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, LivePerson said it expects revenue in the range of $69 million to $73 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $300 million to $315 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPSN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.