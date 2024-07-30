Live Nation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings…

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $298 million.

The Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The ticket seller and concert promoter posted revenue of $6.02 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.04 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.