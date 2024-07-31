LivaNova: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.3 million. The London-based company…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.3 million.

The London-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $318.6 million in the period.

LivaNova expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.20 per share.

