LivaNova: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 6:10 AM

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.3 million.

The London-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $318.6 million in the period.

LivaNova expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.20 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LIVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LIVN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

