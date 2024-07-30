Littelfuse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $45.5 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $45.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.82. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.97 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $558.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $540.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Littelfuse expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.95 to $2.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $540 million to $570 million for the fiscal third quarter.

