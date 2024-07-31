Lincoln Electric: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $101.7 million.…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $101.7 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $1.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.34 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.

The manufacturer of specialized welding products and other equipment posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LECO

